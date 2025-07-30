The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 12 - Tony Maddin

The BES Agile Services Office equips and supports transformation of Capability Delivery Teams to agile software development frameworks through training, tools, coaching, and policy guidance.



This conversation with Agile Coach, Mr. Tony Maddin, gives us a look at the new updates to the BES Agile Metrics guide.



The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.



The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.