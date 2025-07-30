Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 12 - Tony Maddin

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Business and Enterprise Systems 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The BES Agile Services Office equips and supports transformation of Capability Delivery Teams to agile software development frameworks through training, tools, coaching, and policy guidance.

    This conversation with Agile Coach, Mr. Tony Maddin, gives us a look at the new updates to the BES Agile Metrics guide.

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.

    The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 13:12
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87733
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111199393.mp3
    Length: 00:21:33
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 12 - Tony Maddin, by Business and Enterprise Systems, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    Gunter Air Force Base
    Wright Patterson AFB
    Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate
    Randolph - JBSA

