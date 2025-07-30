On this News in One:
The Army and Air Force Exchange Service, better known as the Exchange, celebrates it's 130th anniversary this year.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
This work, The Exchange celebrates 130th birthday - News in One July 30, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
