NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 29, 2025) Radio spot promotes the Walk In Contraception Clinic hosted weekly by U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)
