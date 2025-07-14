250723-N-OR754-1002 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion about the MWR Sasebo Travel & Tours' "Disney On Ice" trip happening August 30th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 22:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87701
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111196049.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Disney On Ice PROMO, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.