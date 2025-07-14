Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Fort McCoy Garrison HHC commander provides departing comments during 2025 change-of-command ceremony

    Former Fort McCoy Garrison HHC commander provides departing comments during 2025 change-of-command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Randy Downs, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, provides departing comments July 11, 2025, during a change-of-command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Maj. Zachary Daugherty took command of the company from Downs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:14
    Category: B-roll
    Audio ID: 87698
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111194706.mp3
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 132
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Fort McCoy Garrison HHC commander provides departing comments during 2025 change-of-command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download