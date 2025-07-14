NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 25, 2025) Radio spot promotes Latin dance lessons hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 07:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87682
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111193337.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Latin Dance Lessons, by PO2 Eloise Johnson and SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.