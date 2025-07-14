Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Rolling Hills Commander's Cup 2025

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot promoting the Rolling Hills Commander's Cup that will take place August 29, 2025, on the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Baumholder, Germany, and will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 25, 2025, to Aug. 29, 2025. This 18-hole golf tournament will serve as an opportunity for members of the community to meet their commander and win an engraved trophy. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley).

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    golf tournament
    Commander's Cup
    Army MWR
    Rolling Hills Golf Course
    Meet your Commander

