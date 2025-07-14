Radio Spot - Rolling Hills Commander's Cup 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87680" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is a 30-second radio spot promoting the Rolling Hills Commander's Cup that will take place August 29, 2025, on the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Baumholder, Germany, and will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 25, 2025, to Aug. 29, 2025. This 18-hole golf tournament will serve as an opportunity for members of the community to meet their commander and win an engraved trophy. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley).