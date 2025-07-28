Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 28, 2025

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In the Philippines, as part of Cope Thunder 25-2, a contingent of U.S. Air Force air advisors integrated with their Philippine air force counterparts, in Brisbane, the Australian Defense Force and U.S. Military for the first time ever utilized theater provided equipment as part of Talisman Sabre 25, and in Japan, U.S. 5th Air Force deputy commander and Japan Air Self Defense Force Air Defense Commands' deputy commander visited Higashi-Matsushima city as part of Resolute Forces Pacific.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 02:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87679
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111192996.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 28, 2025, by PO1 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Phillippines
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    Japan
    Talisman saber 25
    Cope Thunder 25

