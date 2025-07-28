Pacific Pulse: July 28, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In the Philippines, as part of Cope Thunder 25-2, a contingent of U.S. Air Force air advisors integrated with their Philippine air force counterparts, in Brisbane, the Australian Defense Force and U.S. Military for the first time ever utilized theater provided equipment as part of Talisman Sabre 25, and in Japan, U.S. 5th Air Force deputy commander and Japan Air Self Defense Force Air Defense Commands' deputy commander visited Higashi-Matsushima city as part of Resolute Forces Pacific.
