Legends Among Us - Our Legal Legends

CH Phipps spends some time with the Regimental paralegal team - SFC Tamai, SGT Rodriguez, SGT Vera, and SPC Valencia to talk about their experiences in 3d CR. As all of them are preparing to move on from the Regiment, they share their perspectives working in the RJA office and how their time has shaped them as Army soldiers and as human beings. (Recorded on 23 July 2025.)