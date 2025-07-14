Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 SFS Force-On-Force Exercise

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 SFS Force-On-Force Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.25.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Security Forces Squadron Force-on-Force Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14 -18, 2025. The realistic training sharpened the squadron’s ability to provide agile combat support, reinforcing the 31st Fighters Wing’s mission to secure the base and generate combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87673
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111174586.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 SFS Force-On-Force Exercise, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base, Exercise, 31 SFS, 31st Fighter Wing, Lethality, Force-on-Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download