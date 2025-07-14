American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Security Forces Squadron Force-on-Force Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 14 -18, 2025. The realistic training sharpened the squadron’s ability to provide agile combat support, reinforcing the 31st Fighters Wing’s mission to secure the base and generate combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 10:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87673
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111174586.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 SFS Force-On-Force Exercise, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.