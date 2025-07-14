American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 31st Dental Squadron emphasizing the importance for service members to be up to date on their dental records. Maintaining an up-to-date dental readiness classification is essential for all service members, as it directly impacts their medical readiness status and ability to deploy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87671
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111174277.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Dental Readiness Classification, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
