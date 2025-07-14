AFN Aviano Radio News: Dental Readiness Classification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87671" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 31st Dental Squadron emphasizing the importance for service members to be up to date on their dental records. Maintaining an up-to-date dental readiness classification is essential for all service members, as it directly impacts their medical readiness status and ability to deploy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)