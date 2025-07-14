Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Dental Readiness Classification

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.25.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on 31st Dental Squadron emphasizing the importance for service members to be up to date on their dental records. Maintaining an up-to-date dental readiness classification is essential for all service members, as it directly impacts their medical readiness status and ability to deploy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:53
    DRC
    Readiness
    Dental
    IMR
    31 FW
    Specialty Care

