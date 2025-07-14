Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Unattended Items

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.25.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot reminding service members to not leave military uniforms or valuable items unattended in their vehicles. These items can attract thieves and may compromise both personal safety and operational security. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:54
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Robbery, OPSEC, Uniforms, Safety, Security, 31 FW

