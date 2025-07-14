250723 NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2025) Spot highlighting the upcoming event, the Great Navy Campout, at Carney Park. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 07:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87666
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111174215.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Great Navy Campout, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.