    Radio Spot - USO Sun and Fun 2025

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot promoting the USO Sun and Fun event happening Aug. 9, 2025 from 11am to 2pm at Pulaski Park in Kaiserslautern, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from July 25, 2025, to Aug. 8, 2025. This family-friendly event will include live music, games and activities, and refreshments. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

