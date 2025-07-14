Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Mail Restrictions and the Ramstein Run Ready Program

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.25.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern July 23, 2025, sharing limitations on the items individuals may send or receive through the Army Post Office. Meanwhile, the Ramstein Run Ready Program helps individuals improve their mile and a half time for the Air Force physical fitness test. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:15
    Category: Recording
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Mail Restrictions and the Ramstein Run Ready Program, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    APO
    KMC Update
    PT Test
    Mail Restrictions
    Ramstein Run Ready Program

