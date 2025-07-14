KMC Update - Mail Restrictions and the Ramstein Run Ready Program

Mary Del Rosario, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern July 23, 2025, sharing limitations on the items individuals may send or receive through the Army Post Office. Meanwhile, the Ramstein Run Ready Program helps individuals improve their mile and a half time for the Air Force physical fitness test. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)