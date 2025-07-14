This is a 30-second radio spot promoting Army Family & MWR from July 25, 2025, to August 15, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. To sign up, visit Parent Central Services, bldg. 8876. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 07:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87661
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111174191.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Army Family & MWR, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.