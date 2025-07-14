Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Continuing Promise & Agile Spirit

    AFN Naples Radio News - Continuing Promise & Agile Spirit

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.21.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250721-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 21, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting The Continuing Promise 25 mission series & Exercise Agile Spirit 25. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:15
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Continuing Promise & Agile Spirit, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

