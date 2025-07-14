Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Community Center Language Classes

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.24.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting Italian language lessons at the community center on Aviano Air Base, Italy. The community center offers language and education classes to help service members connect with the local community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:56
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Community Center
    Family
    Education
    Italian
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

