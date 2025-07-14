An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting Italian language lessons at the community center on Aviano Air Base, Italy. The community center offers language and education classes to help service members connect with the local community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 10:56
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Community Center Language Classes, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
