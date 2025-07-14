Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Ships Work With ITS Spartaco Schergat (F598) And Belgian National Day Celebrations

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250724-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 24, 2025) Radio news highlighting two guided-missile destroyers and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group working with Italian Navy frigate ITS Spartaco Schergat (F598) and Belgian National Day celebrations. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:15
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81)
    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    Belgian National Day
    ITS Spartaco Schergat

