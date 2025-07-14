AFN Naples Radio News- Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Ships Work With ITS Spartaco Schergat (F598) And Belgian National Day Celebrations

250724-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 24, 2025) Radio news highlighting two guided-missile destroyers and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group working with Italian Navy frigate ITS Spartaco Schergat (F598) and Belgian National Day celebrations. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|07.23.2025
|07.25.2025 07:15
|Newscasts
|87656
|2507/DOD_111174080.mp3
|00:02:35
|NAPLES, IT
|2
|0
|0
