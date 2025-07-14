Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn4Ep4

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Jed Morgan is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who sustained life changing injuries during a deployment to Afghanistan on June 21st, 2012, in Sangin and Helmand Province. He was critically injured in an IED explosion. Despite those challenges, Jed's determination and positive outlook have led him to become a passionate advocate for fellow veterans and first responders.

