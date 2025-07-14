Hope in the Trenches - Sn4Ep4

Jed Morgan is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who sustained life changing injuries during a deployment to Afghanistan on June 21st, 2012, in Sangin and Helmand Province. He was critically injured in an IED explosion. Despite those challenges, Jed's determination and positive outlook have led him to become a passionate advocate for fellow veterans and first responders.