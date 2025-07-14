NEWSCAST 18JUL25: Sailor 360 & Guam housing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87650" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250718-N-JC401-1001 SASEBO, Japan

On July 11 the sailor 360 program at commander fleet activities Sasebo, hosted an outdoor food sports event and the U.S. Navy is taking action to improve living conditions for service members on Guam. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)