Marine Minute 29-25 (Audio)

WELCOME, I’M LANCE CPL JAZLYN BAKER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES AND VETERANS WITH THE WOUNDED WARRIOR REGIMENT GET THEIR UNIFORM ITEMS ISSUED AT PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE IN COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO.



THE 2025 DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE WARRIOR GAMES IS AN ADAPTIVE SPORTS COMPETITION THAT CELEBRATES THE DEDICATION OF MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS RESILIENCY IN RECOVERING FROM BEING WOUNDED, INJURED, AND OR ILL. THIS EVENT SHOWCASES OUR SERVICE MEMBERS REMARKABLE POTENTIAL THROUGH A SERIES OF COMPETITIVE SPORTS.



WHILE MARINES AND VETERANS COMPETE, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO THE SKY WHERE MARINES EXECUTE A FREEFALL JUMP OFF A C ONE THIRTY (SEE ONE THIRTY) HERCULES.



THIS FREEFALL JUMP WAS A PART OF THE SERVICE LEVEL TRAINING EXERCISE FOUR TACK TWENTY FIVE. SLTE IS SHAPED TO BE A REALISTIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT PRODUCING COMBAT-READY FORCES PROFICIENT IN OPERATING AS AN INTEGRATED MARINE AIR GROUND TASK FORCE.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!