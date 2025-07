Marine Minute 29.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. JADICA HEINZ WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



EVENING PARADES ARE HELD AT MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON IN D.C. EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE SUMMERTIME, FEATURING THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS SILENT DRILL PLATOON, “THE PRESIDENT’S OWN” MARINE BAND, “THE COMMANDANT’S OWN” UNITED STATES MARINE DRUM AND BUGLE CORPS, AND THE OFFICIAL UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS COLOR GUARD.



SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH ATTENDED AN EVENING PARADE AS THE GUEST OF HONOR AND HAD THESE WORDS TO PASS.



“THE MARINE CORPS IN IT’S TWO HUNDRED AND FOURTY NINTH SOON TO BE TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTYITH YEAR STILL SETS THE STANDARD IN A WAY THAT YOU SHOULD BE INCREDIBLY PROUD OF, EVERY MARINE SHOULD BE INCREDIBLY PROUD OF, AND I SAY THAT AS A SOLDIER, BUT NOW I’M ALLOWED TO BE BIPARTISAN IN EVERY WAY, WHICH MEANS I CAN ACKNOWLEDGE THE OBVIOUS.”



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!