The LOGSTAT: ATP 4-71 – Contracting Support on Demand

Episode #13: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Keith Beverley & Mr. Jethro Mann who work in the Force Modernization Proponent Directorate under the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement (ODASA (P)) to discuss the updated ATP 4-71: Contracting Support Brigade. No matter what your level of experience with contracts is, this episode is for you. They are just as much as a combat multiplier for LSCO as they were during COIN operations. This episode provides leaders of all ranks on how to integrate with Contracting Support Brigades to leverage their full capabilities.