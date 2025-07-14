Episode #13: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Keith Beverley & Mr. Jethro Mann who work in the Force Modernization Proponent Directorate under the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement (ODASA (P)) to discuss the updated ATP 4-71: Contracting Support Brigade. No matter what your level of experience with contracts is, this episode is for you. They are just as much as a combat multiplier for LSCO as they were during COIN operations. This episode provides leaders of all ranks on how to integrate with Contracting Support Brigades to leverage their full capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87645
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111171621.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: ATP 4-71 – Contracting Support on Demand, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.