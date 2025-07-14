Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: ATP 4-71 – Contracting Support on Demand

    07.24.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #13: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Keith Beverley & Mr. Jethro Mann who work in the Force Modernization Proponent Directorate under the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement (ODASA (P)) to discuss the updated ATP 4-71: Contracting Support Brigade. No matter what your level of experience with contracts is, this episode is for you. They are just as much as a combat multiplier for LSCO as they were during COIN operations. This episode provides leaders of all ranks on how to integrate with Contracting Support Brigades to leverage their full capabilities.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: ATP 4-71 – Contracting Support on Demand, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

