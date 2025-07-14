In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Sarah Hussey, a housing manager, and Misty McMillian, a data analyst, from the Directorate of Public Works Army Housing, discuss tips for moving in or moving out. They also share how to navigate PCS season, resources available, and how to file work orders or complaints. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
07.23.2025
07.24.2025
Interviews
|Length:
00:16:41
|Location:
FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
