The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87644" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Sarah Hussey, a housing manager, and Misty McMillian, a data analyst, from the Directorate of Public Works Army Housing, discuss tips for moving in or moving out. They also share how to navigate PCS season, resources available, and how to file work orders or complaints. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.