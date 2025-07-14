NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (July 23, 2025) Mr. Devin Evans, the health promotions coordinator at Naval Hospital Rota, came into AFN Rota to talk about quality sleep for Wellness Wednesday. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 07:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87641
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111170877.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Radio News: Wellness Wednesday, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.