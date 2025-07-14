Dialogue Episode 47 – China’s Military Bet on the Future

China’s military transformation through AI, automation, and joint force integration anchors the focus of Episode 47 of Dialogue, as expert Elsa B. Kania examines the PLA’s strategic shift toward “intelligentized” warfare. The episode explores how Beijing is leveraging military-civil fusion, digital command infrastructure, and disruptive technologies to reshape future conflict and challenge U.S. deterrence.