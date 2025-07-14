China’s military transformation through AI, automation, and joint force integration anchors the focus of Episode 47 of Dialogue, as expert Elsa B. Kania examines the PLA’s strategic shift toward “intelligentized” warfare. The episode explores how Beijing is leveraging military-civil fusion, digital command infrastructure, and disruptive technologies to reshape future conflict and challenge U.S. deterrence.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87617
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111166154.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:18
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dialogue Episode 47 – China’s Military Bet on the Future, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.