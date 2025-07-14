Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 47 – China’s Military Bet on the Future

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    China’s military transformation through AI, automation, and joint force integration anchors the focus of Episode 47 of Dialogue, as expert Elsa B. Kania examines the PLA’s strategic shift toward “intelligentized” warfare. The episode explores how Beijing is leveraging military-civil fusion, digital command infrastructure, and disruptive technologies to reshape future conflict and challenge U.S. deterrence.

    People's Liberation Amy
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    People's Republic of China (China)
    Artifical Intelligence
    Warfare

