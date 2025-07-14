A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Christmas in July holiday event on July 25, 2025 at the Marine Hill Liberty Center. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
This work, Radio Spot: Christmas in July, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
