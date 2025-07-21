Pacific Pulse: July 21, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S Forces Japan recently supported the JSDF Joint Operations Command in the 25th iteration of Joint Exercise Rescue 2025; U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, toured the Indo-Pacific region during the Air Force's first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, including Mobility Guardian 2025 and Resolute Force Pacific; U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, concluded a successful three-day visit to Australia focused on deepening bilateral defense cooperation.