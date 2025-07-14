Legends Among Us - 3d US Cavalry Association

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87578" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode, CH Phipps sits down with LTC (R) Jeff Hernandez, the current President of the 3d US Cavalry Association to talk history, traditions, and culture of 3CR. Jeff served as both a commander and on regimental staff during his two rotations with 3CR. Together he and CH Phipps discuss the practical nature of maintaining community and connection, for both retired Veterans and active duty Troopers. (Recorded on 18 July 2025.)