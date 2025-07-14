Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - 3d US Cavalry Association

    07.18.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    On this episode, CH Phipps sits down with LTC (R) Jeff Hernandez, the current President of the 3d US Cavalry Association to talk history, traditions, and culture of 3CR. Jeff served as both a commander and on regimental staff during his two rotations with 3CR. Together he and CH Phipps discuss the practical nature of maintaining community and connection, for both retired Veterans and active duty Troopers. (Recorded on 18 July 2025.)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.19.2025 09:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87578
    Length: 00:37:37
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - 3d US Cavalry Association, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d Cavalry Regiment
    3d us cavalry association

