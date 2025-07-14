On this episode, CH Phipps sits down with LTC (R) Jeff Hernandez, the current President of the 3d US Cavalry Association to talk history, traditions, and culture of 3CR. Jeff served as both a commander and on regimental staff during his two rotations with 3CR. Together he and CH Phipps discuss the practical nature of maintaining community and connection, for both retired Veterans and active duty Troopers. (Recorded on 18 July 2025.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87578
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111159796.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - 3d US Cavalry Association, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
