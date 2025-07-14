Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFOREUR/AF Change of Command - NEWS IN ONE July 11, 2025

    MARFOREUR/AF Change of Command - NEWS IN ONE July 11, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this News In one:

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa held a change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, in Stuttgart, Germany.

    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87573
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111157141.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFOREUR/AF Change of Command - NEWS IN ONE July 11, 2025, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFOREUR-AF
    U.S. Marines
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download