U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa held a change of command ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, in Stuttgart, Germany.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87573
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111157141.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFOREUR/AF Change of Command - NEWS IN ONE July 11, 2025, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
