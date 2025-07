Marine Minute: 28.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES CELEBRATE TWO AND A HALF CENTURIES OF SERVING THE NATION WITH HONOR, COURAGE, AND COMMITMENT DURING MARINE WEEK CHICAGO, IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS.



U.S. MARINE CORPS CAPT. RAMARRO LAMARMA, THE EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF RECRUITING STATION CHICAGO, SPEAKS ON THIS EVENT.



“THIS ANNIVERSARY YEAR IS SO IMPORTANT FOR THE MARINE CORPS FOR A MULTITUDE OF REASONS, BUT THE BIGGEST REASONS ARE ALLOWING US TO PAUSE FOR A MOMENT AND REFLECT ON THE PREVIOUS 250 YEARS OF WARFIGHTING AND EXCELLENCE THAT THE MARINE CORPS AS AN ORGANIZATION HAS HELD A STANDARD TOWARDS, AND LOOK AHEAD OF THE NEXT 250 YEARS AND REMIND OURSELVES WHY WE ARE MARINES AND REMIND OURSELVES OF THOSE WHO WORE THE UNIFORM BEFORE US, SO WE CAN GO AHEAD AND CONITNUE THAT LEGACY FOR ANOTHER 250 YEARS.”



MARINE WEEK CHICAGO INCLUDED ACTIVATIONS FEATURING EQUIPMENT, RECRUITMENT, AND PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS WHERE RESIDENTS OF CHICAGO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE MARINE CORPS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!