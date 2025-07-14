Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 46 - Taiwan: Democracy and Deterrence

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Taiwan’s internal gridlock and mounting external threats shape the focus of Episode 46 of Dialogue, as political analyst Howard Shen unpacks the island’s divided government, defense dilemmas, and asymmetric challenges. The episode explores how Taiwan is navigating deterrence, espionage, and gray zone coercion amid deepening partisan polarization.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 14:20
    Category: Interviews
