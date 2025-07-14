The LOGSTAT: NextGen Autonomous Transportation

Episode #12: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Hector Vazquez who serves as the Robotic AI team lead in the Transportation Requirements Branch in the Sustainment Capability Development and Integration Directorate (SCDID). Through their discussions they analyze the new Autonomous Tactical Vehicle System (ATV-S) that the Army is fielding and the capabilities that it brings to the force.