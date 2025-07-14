Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: NextGen Autonomous Transportation

    07.17.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #12: CPT Garett Pyle meets with Mr. Hector Vazquez who serves as the Robotic AI team lead in the Transportation Requirements Branch in the Sustainment Capability Development and Integration Directorate (SCDID). Through their discussions they analyze the new Autonomous Tactical Vehicle System (ATV-S) that the Army is fielding and the capabilities that it brings to the force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 09:15
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:00
    Location: US
