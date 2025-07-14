NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 17, 2025) An interview with Anna DeLange, Stars and Stripes Marketing Assistant, to discuss updated European Road Guide, how Amber as the perfect souvenir when visiting Lithuania, and sending care packages across the ocean. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 09:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87553
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111154168.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:37
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Anna DeLange, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.