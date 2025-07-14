Airman 1st Class Asia Sipple, public health technician at the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 11, 2025, sharing how to safely deal with ticks during tick season and procedures to follow if someone is bitten. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, chapter director for the Red Cross, shares information about summer safety and classes offered by the Red Cross that help prepare for emergencies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 04:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87552
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111154037.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Red Cross Summer Safety and Ramstein Clinic Tick Precautions, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.