Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Red Cross Summer Safety and Ramstein Clinic Tick Precautions

    KMC Update - Red Cross Summer Safety and Ramstein Clinic Tick Precautions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airman 1st Class Asia Sipple, public health technician at the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 11, 2025, sharing how to safely deal with ticks during tick season and procedures to follow if someone is bitten. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, chapter director for the Red Cross, shares information about summer safety and classes offered by the Red Cross that help prepare for emergencies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 04:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87552
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111154037.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Red Cross Summer Safety and Ramstein Clinic Tick Precautions, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    summer safety
    Pool Safety
    86th OMRS
    Tick Season Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download