KMC Update - Red Cross Summer Safety and Ramstein Clinic Tick Precautions

Airman 1st Class Asia Sipple, public health technician at the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, July 11, 2025, sharing how to safely deal with ticks during tick season and procedures to follow if someone is bitten. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, chapter director for the Red Cross, shares information about summer safety and classes offered by the Red Cross that help prepare for emergencies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)