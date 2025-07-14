Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- NSA Naples Beirut Bombings Remembrance Ceremony And LANDEURO

    AFN Naples Radio News- NSA Naples Beirut Bombings Remembrance Ceremony And LANDEURO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250717-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 17, 2025) Radio news highlighting Naval Support Activity Naples' recent ceremony in remembrance of the 1983 Beirut Bombings and the inaugural LANDEURO symposium and exposition in Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87547
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111154007.mp3
    Length: 00:02:28
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- NSA Naples Beirut Bombings Remembrance Ceremony And LANDEURO, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beirut Barracks Bombing
    LANDEURO
    Remembrance Ceremony
    NSA Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download