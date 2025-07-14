250717-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 17, 2025) Radio news highlighting Naval Support Activity Naples' recent ceremony in remembrance of the 1983 Beirut Bombings and the inaugural LANDEURO symposium and exposition in Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 11:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87547
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111154007.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- NSA Naples Beirut Bombings Remembrance Ceremony And LANDEURO, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.