Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) Returns to Homeport And Clifton Challenge

    AFN Naples Radio News- USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) Returns to Homeport And Clifton Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250716-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 16, 2025) Radio news highlighting the USS Mount Whitney's (LCC 20) return to homeport and the participation of Soldiers from the 554th Military Police Company in the Clifton Challenge (named after late U.S. Army Solider Karen Clifton). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87544
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111153998.mp3
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) Returns to Homeport And Clifton Challenge, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTHP
    554 Military Police Comany
    Clifton Challenge
    USS Mount Whiteny (LCC 20)
    Return to Home Port
    NSA Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download