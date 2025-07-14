Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Lanes

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting summer bowling specials for children at Aviano Lanes on Aviano Air Base, Italy. Aviano Lanes provides state-of-the-art bowling equipment to service members and their families to support the community and contribute to moral. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 06:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87532
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111153856.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Lanes, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Lanes, Aviano Air Base, Community, Bowling, 31st Fighter Wing, Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download