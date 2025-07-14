This podcast episode, “Modernizing the Army Body Composition Policy—Science Behind the Performance Exemption,” was led by Holly McClung, Nutritional Physiologist, Military Performance Division, U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. McClung discussed the relationship between body composition, physical performance and musculoskeletal injury. She summarized the science behind the 2022 Army Body Composition study, and she reviewed the research driven-outcomes supporting the updates to policy AR-600-9 to improve Soldier health and injury prevention.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87527
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111152558.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 33: Modernizing the Army Body Composition Policy—Science Behind the Performance Exemption, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.