Actor Gary Sinise discusses Lt. Dan Band mission, creation during Fort McCoy concert, Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87520" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Actor and musician Gary Sinise gives remarks about the Lt. Dan Band and his foundation July 13, 2025, during a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played to hundreds of guests at the concert. This was the first time the band has played at Fort McCoy as well. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)