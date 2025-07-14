Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Actor Gary Sinise discusses Lt. Dan Band mission, creation during Fort McCoy concert, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Actor and musician Gary Sinise gives remarks about the Lt. Dan Band and his foundation July 13, 2025, during a concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band played to hundreds of guests at the concert. This was the first time the band has played at Fort McCoy as well. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 13:08
    Length: 00:06:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Actor Gary Sinise discusses Lt. Dan Band mission, creation during Fort McCoy concert, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

