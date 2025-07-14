Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Tokyo Commanders Spot: CFAY

    JAPAN

    07.13.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    On July 14, 2025, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Chief Staff Officer Commander Patrick Gutierrez speaks on what is happening around Yokosuka.

