Members of the Lt. Dan Band, including actor/musician Gary Sinise, play a song selection July 13, 2025, during a concert by the band at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 18:04
|Category:
|B-roll
|Audio ID:
|87490
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111150457.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Dan Band plays during concert at Fort McCoy, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.