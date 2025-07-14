Pacific Pulse: July 14, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Australia, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a simulated amphibious assault in Queensland, in Seoul, Republic of Korea, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo joined senior U.S., Japanese and South Korean military and government officials to participate in a trilateral chiefs of defense meeting, and in Sattahip, Thailand, as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2025, U.S. Marines and members of the Royal Thai Navy joined together for tactical shooting training.
