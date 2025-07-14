Pacific Pulse: July 14, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87481" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: In Australia, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a simulated amphibious assault in Queensland, in Seoul, Republic of Korea, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo joined senior U.S., Japanese and South Korean military and government officials to participate in a trilateral chiefs of defense meeting, and in Sattahip, Thailand, as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2025, U.S. Marines and members of the Royal Thai Navy joined together for tactical shooting training.