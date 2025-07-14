Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7 Real Career Scenarios Military Spouses Can Relate To

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    In this episode, a career coach from the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program walks through seven real-life career scenarios, offering expert guidance and practical support tailored to military spouses.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with SECO Career Coach Deborah McKenzie about navigating resume gaps, portable career options while stationed overseas, entrepreneurship, license portability and occupational licensure compacts, the return-to-work order for federal employees, networking and career advancement strategies, and career paths for those new to the workforce.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Military OneSource
    Education
    spouse
    Military
    licensure & certification

