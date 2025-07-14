7 Real Career Scenarios Military Spouses Can Relate To

In this episode, a career coach from the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program walks through seven real-life career scenarios, offering expert guidance and practical support tailored to military spouses.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with SECO Career Coach Deborah McKenzie about navigating resume gaps, portable career options while stationed overseas, entrepreneurship, license portability and occupational licensure compacts, the return-to-work order for federal employees, networking and career advancement strategies, and career paths for those new to the workforce.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.