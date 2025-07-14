Living In Recovery Ep. 12

In this episode, Dan describes his experience as a parent of a child who struggled with addiction. He details how he learned of his son’s substance use and the subsequent steps he and his wife took to support his journey to sobriety. Dan goes on to describe how his experience as a parent of someone struggling with addiction has informed his own path forward.