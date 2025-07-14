In this episode, Dan describes his experience as a parent of a child who struggled with addiction. He details how he learned of his son’s substance use and the subsequent steps he and his wife took to support his journey to sobriety. Dan goes on to describe how his experience as a parent of someone struggling with addiction has informed his own path forward.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 10:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87474
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111146888.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Living In Recovery Ep. 12, by Timothy Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.