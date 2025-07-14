Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living In Recovery Ep. 12

    Living In Recovery Ep. 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Audio by Timothy Brien 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    In this episode, Dan describes his experience as a parent of a child who struggled with addiction. He details how he learned of his son’s substance use and the subsequent steps he and his wife took to support his journey to sobriety. Dan goes on to describe how his experience as a parent of someone struggling with addiction has informed his own path forward.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 10:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87474
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111146888.mp3
    Length: 00:51:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living In Recovery Ep. 12, by Timothy Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recovery, addiction, substance abuse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download