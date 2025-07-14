In the forth episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from June, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Communications Operations Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. Kristin Martin to talk about her unique journey to become a Chief in the Air National Guard, and shares fun experiences along the way.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87473
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111146820.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 4 - Kristin Martin's Journey to Chief Master Sgt., by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
