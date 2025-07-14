Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 4 - Kristin Martin's Journey to Chief Master Sgt.

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Audio by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the forth episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from June, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Communications Operations Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. Kristin Martin to talk about her unique journey to become a Chief in the Air National Guard, and shares fun experiences along the way.

    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnes Flyover
    air force
    Air National Guard

