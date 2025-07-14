The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 4 - Kristin Martin's Journey to Chief Master Sgt.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87473" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the forth episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from June, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Communications Operations Superintendent Chief Master Sgt. Kristin Martin to talk about her unique journey to become a Chief in the Air National Guard, and shares fun experiences along the way.