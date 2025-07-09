250711-N-PS829-1002 NAPLES, Italy (July 11, 2025) Spot highlighting the proper method of reporting suspicious activity. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris D. Battle)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 09:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87454
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111142388.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Spot - Summer Vigilance, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.