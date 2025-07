Marine Minute: 27.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M CPL ALEXIS FRENCH WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH MARINE AERIAL REFUELER TRANSPORT SQUADRON 252 CARRIED OUT FLIGHT OPERATIONS NEAR MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA.



SPECIFICALLY SURGE OPERATIONS, WHICH DEMONSTRATE THEIR KC-130J HERCULES ABILITY TO LAUNCH AND RECOVER MULTIPLE DIVISIONS OF AIRCRAFT CONCURRENTLY.



U.S. MARINE CORPS MAJ. ROYSE MAYO, A KC-130J HERCULES PILOT, EXPLAINS WHY THE AIRCRAFT IS IMPORTANT.



"THE C-130, IN GENERAL, ALONG WITH THE MOP ALLOWS US TO HAVE A REALLY STABLE PLATFORM AND A LONG TIME ON STATION FOR COMMAND AND CONTROL.”



THE KC-130S AT VMGR 252 ARE ALSO UNIQUE BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A CLOSE AIR SUPPORT CAPABILITY TO THE AIR WING COMMANDER.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!