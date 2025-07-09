Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - RaeLynn Concert & NATO Change of Command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.09.2025

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250709-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting American singer, RaeLynn, Performing and Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, and NATO Allied Command Operations change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

