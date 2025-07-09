AFN Naples Radio News - RaeLynn Concert & NATO Change of Command

250709-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 9, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting American singer, RaeLynn, Performing and Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, and NATO Allied Command Operations change of command ceremony. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|07.09.2025
|07.11.2025 07:57
|Recording
|87450
|2507/DOD_111142347.mp3
|00:02:08
|2025
|NAPLES, IT
|3
|0
|0
